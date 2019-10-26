102 Street closed after wind sends hanging platform swinging into Stantec Tower
102 Street by Stantec Tower in downtown Edmonton remained closed the day after wind sent a window-washing platform swinging into the building.
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 9:42PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Part of the ICE District remained closed Saturday, a day after strong winds in Edmonton sent a suspended window-washing platform into the city's tallest tower.
Friday afternoon, weather caused the platform to swing out of control and crash into Stantec Tower.
- Caught on camera: Wind sends platform with pair of window washers swinging into downtown tower, one worker left dangling
One of two workers on the platform was thrown off but saved by his safety harness, prompting emergency response from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.
He was not hurt, and both workers, along with the platform, were brought down safely.
However, several window panes were broken in the incident, sending broken glass to the ground.
There is no word on when the cleanup is expected to be finished.
Operational Health and Safety is investigating the incident.