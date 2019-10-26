EDMONTON -- Part of the ICE District remained closed Saturday, a day after strong winds in Edmonton sent a suspended window-washing platform into the city's tallest tower.

Friday afternoon, weather caused the platform to swing out of control and crash into Stantec Tower.

One of two workers on the platform was thrown off but saved by his safety harness, prompting emergency response from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

He was not hurt, and both workers, along with the platform, were brought down safely.

However, several window panes were broken in the incident, sending broken glass to the ground.

There is no word on when the cleanup is expected to be finished.

Operational Health and Safety is investigating the incident.