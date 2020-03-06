107 Avenue closed at 142 Street traffic circle
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 6:46AM MST
Police blocked traffic at 107 Avenue and 142 Street Friday morning to investigate a collision.
EDMONTON -- Traffic is currently blocked at the traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street.
Police say the road will be closed for several hours and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
A pickup truck went off the road and ended up on its side. The black truck is now upright with a tarp covering its damaged roof.
This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.