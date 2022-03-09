$10K in jewelry stolen from pawn shop in armed robbery: EPS

Police are searching for two people after an armed robbery at a northeast Edmonton pawn shop.

On Jan. 24 at 7:40 p.m., a man and a woman entered a pawn shop at 126 Avenue and Fort Road and approached the jewelry display counter, police say.

The man allegedly pulled out a gun and hit the display case with it, causing it to break.

Police say the pair grabbed approximately $10,000 worth of jewelry and ran from the store.

The man was between 5'8" and 6' tall, and had a medium build. He was wearing black pants, a blue-and-orange Helly Hansen jacket, and black and white shoes during the robbery.

The woman was wearing black clothing.

The EPS Robbery Section released video of the robbery on Wednesday with the hope someone recognizes the pair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.