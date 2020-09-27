EDMONTON -- RCMP confirmed Sunday an 11-year-old girl drowned in a popular tourist spot in Jasper National Park last weekend.

On Sept. 20 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Mounties along with the Parks Canada Visitor Safety and EMS responded to a report of an 11-year-old girl who had fallen into the water at Maligne Canyon.

The girl fell in at the fifth bridge of the canyon, and was later found near the sixth bridge and taken out of the water where medical aid was provided.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.