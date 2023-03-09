111 Avenue apartment fire caused $1M in damages: officials

A recent fire at an 111 Avenue apartment building caused $1 million in damages.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services provided the update Thursday, noting the cause of the March 6 blaze had not yet been determined.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Monday morning and took three-and-a-half hours to extinguish.

More than a dozen people were stranded on their balconies because of thick smoke and needed to climb down the firefighters' ladders.

In total, 24 adults and two children needed to find temporary accommodation.

Three people were injured.