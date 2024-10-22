$115K worth of gold chains stolen from West Edmonton Mall jewelry store

Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed an Edmonton jewelry store earlier this month.

The pair walked into the West Edmonton Mall shop around 6 p.m. on Oct. 10.

EPS says the woman distracted an employee while the man slipped behind the counter and stole several gold chains before they left the store.

The estimated value of the jewelry is believed to be over $115,000.00.

The man is described at about 5'8" with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black sweater, grey pants and white shoes with black soles.

The woman is described as about 5'4" with long, dark and straight hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a vest over top, a black skirt, black boots and carrying what appeared to be a Burberry purse.

The two reportedly had eastern European accents.

"This was a very brazen theft where the two suspects acted together," Const. Alex Sutton said in a news release. "We are hopeful that someone recognizes them and comes forward to police."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.