12 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl and meth seized in Grande Prairie; 5 charged
Four people have been arrested and warrants are issued for a fifth after RCMP in northwest Alberta seized more than 12 pounds (5,700 grams) of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The investigation began last fall and included officers from the local drug section and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).
Officers executed three warrants and, in addition to seizing 87 cartons of illegal cigarettes, they found: 1,598 grams of cocaine, 948 grams of fentanyl and 3,154 grams of methamphetamine.
Two 25-year-old men from Edmonton, a 30-year-old woman from Edmonton and a 26-year-old man from Calgary are each facing multiple drug trafficking charges.
All have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie courtrooms in the coming weeks.
Warrants have also been issued for the arrest of 53-year-old Elwood Fraser from Grande Prairie. He is wanted on three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Police said short-term rental properties were being used by the traffickers.
They asked landlords and cleaners in the city to contact police if they find any suspicious material such as pills, powder, gloves and safety glasses in any rental units.
Anyone with information about this or other drug operations in Grande Prairie was asked to call RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
