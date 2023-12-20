EDMONTON
    • 12-year-old girl found safe and in good health: Edmonton police

    A 12-year-old Edmonton girl is no longer considered missing.

    She was reported missing on Dec. 16 and had not been seen for three days when Edmonton Police Service asked for the public's help finding her on Dec. 20. 

    She was found "safe and in good health," EPS said in an update on Friday. 

