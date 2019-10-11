12-year-old hit by car in northeast Edmonton
Police are investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian on Oct. 11, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 9:04AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 11:17AM MDT
A 12-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 66 Street and 128 Avenue around 8 a.m.
A spokesperson for the police says the child was in a marked crosswalk.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene.
The 12-year-old suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Officers closed 66 Street southbound, but one lane of northbound traffic is still open.