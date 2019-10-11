

CTV News Edmonton





A 12-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 66 Street and 128 Avenue around 8 a.m.

A spokesperson for the police says the child was in a marked crosswalk.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

The 12-year-old suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers closed 66 Street southbound, but one lane of northbound traffic is still open.