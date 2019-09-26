12-year-old hit by vehicle in west Edmonton
A 12-year-old boy suffered a leg injury after he was hit by a vehicle in west Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 6:08PM MDT
The crash happened in the area of Stony Plain Road and 163 Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., Edmonton police said.
The boy was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital with a leg injury, police said.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Major Collisions Unit is on scene.