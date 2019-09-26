EDMONTON -- A 12-year-old is in hospital after he was hit a by vehicle in west Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Stony Plain Road and 163 Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., Edmonton police said.

The boy was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital with a leg injury, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Major Collisions Unit is on scene.