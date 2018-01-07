

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A 12-year-old St. Albert girl in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant has found a match.

Alex Pasichnyk was diagnosed with aplastic anemia this past June and is in need of bone marrow. This week, a donor was found.

A few weeks ago the Pasichnyks were told the potential match had been discvoered.

“I wasn’t really too excited,” Alex’s mother, Lisa Pasichnyk said. “We've been through so much and odds have been against us. Until I knew it was going to be a sure thing I wasn’t going to let myself get excited about it.”

This week the family met with physicians who confirmed a donor had been found. Alex and her family were told that finding a match was 1-in-14 million; but after several blood donor drives a 9/10 match was located.

“All we know is we have a match” Lisa told CTV. “We don’t know where the person is from, male or female or any other info like that.”

Calgary is the only place in Alberta that performs bone marrow transplants and although the family is feeling fortunate to have a donor, they also realize their daughter’s journey to recovery will be a long one.

Alex will have to undergo amino suppressive therapy, chemo and radiation.

“Having the match was part of the equation that we needed to solve.” Sheldon Pasichnkyk, Alex’s father said. “The rest was going to have to be the transplant part itself, and that is a really big thing to go through”

They are headed to Calgary on Tuesday to get Alex’s body prepared for the transplant. Doctors told the family that unrelated matches have a 90 percent success rate as far as people being cured.

Lisa is hopeful that this procedure will save her daughter’s life, “if all goes well this is a cure for her, she can have her life back and we can have our lives back.”

The transplant will take place on January 17, and although the family doesn’t know who the donor is they are thanking them for what they are doing.

“Whoever is going to donate their bone marrow is going to save her life,” Sheldon said "that's what she needs, what a selfless act...We would like to thank this person, we don’t know where they're from but I guess it's a thank you.”