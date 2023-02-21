124 Street apartment building temporarily evacuated for fire
One person was hospitalized after a fire in a central Edmonton apartment building.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the blaze at Dorset Arms Apartments on 124 Street was reported just after 4 a.m. and extinguished before 5 a.m.
Although firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to one suite, the entire building was evacuated for about an hour.
According to bystanders, the person taken to hospital was inside the unit where the fire originated.
Officials did not say how serious their injuries were.
