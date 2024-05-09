124 Street market opens tonight

One of Edmonton's most popular markets opens for the season Thursday night.

The 124 Grand Market, located on 124 Street and 108 Avenue, will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 3.

"It's going to be a busy start to market season for our vendor collective, but we’re so excited to be back,” Kirsta Franke, founder of Grand Markets Edmonton, said in a release.

New this year is a Saturday market at South Common from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on June 1.

“We surveyed our vendor collective and found that there was a gap for a consistent offering on the south side of the city," Franke said. "We found a great partnership with Canadian Tire South Common who were willing to work with us on a new location."

The Sunday market, located on 102 Avenue between 123 and 124 Street, returns on June 2 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The weekend markets run until Oct. 13.

The 124 Grand Market will also hold a Mother's Day Market and Brunch at the Creative Hive this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.