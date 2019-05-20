A major southwest Anthony Henday access will be shut down for good later this week.

The 127 Street SW access to the Henday will be permanently closed starting Thursday as the city starts to build the new 135 Street interchange.

The construction of the new interchange is expected to take three months.

Concerns have been raised over the pending closure’s impact on traffic.

“There’s going to be some frustration,” said Ward 6 Councillor Tim Cartmell. “It’s going to take some patience but at the end of it all we’re going to have a much improved roadway network.”

Cartmell added that drivers should be prepared for lots of work in the city’s southwest due to years of neglect and badly needed upgrades being pushed back.

“Southwest Edmonton has seen the most growth in Edmonton over the past 10 or so years,” said Cartmell. “Frankly what we are seeing now is catch up—catch up by the province, by the city, by the area developers. So we're going to have a couple years of a lot of roadway construction.”

On top of the closure of 127 Street, there will be temporary disruptions as crews widen Ellerslie Road.