EDMONTON -- A local campaign has shattered its goal to help the homeless. Sock It to YEG hoped to gather 6,000 pairs of socks for the Bissell Centre.

So far the campaign has collected 13,000 and counting in just four weeks. .

The founder says he wasn't expecting this much support given the pandemic

“The comments that I got is that there is a great need this year, and that this 13,000 pairs of socks is going to be a christmas miracle,” said founder Kevin Medin.

The tally crushes last year when the campaign collected 4,000 pairs.

You can still donate - find more details on Instagram.