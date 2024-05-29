13-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash in Mill Woods: police

A 13-year-old boy on his bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.

The boy was found on 34 Avenue between 48 Street and Mill Woods Road around 4 a.m.

He died at the scene.

According to Sgt. Richard Windover, there was no vehicle at the scene when emergency responders arrived.

"It appears the vehicle did leave, so this is considered a hit and run at this time," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"It is a very sad, terrible time when you have a young person – especially in a case like this where early in the morning, looks like a hit and run and somebody took off and didn't even stop."

Police say they're looking for a blue 2014-2018 Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback.

Stock photos of a 2014-2018 Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback.

The vehicle likely has damage to its front end and driver side.

Anyone with information about the car is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall