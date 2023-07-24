$14,000 worth of damage done to bus shelters in St. Albert: city
There will be a big bill to clean up broken glass and replace it after 24 bus shelter panes were smashed in St. Albert over the weekend.
The city, just north of Edmonton, said 10 of the 55 bus shelters in the community were vandalized. St. Albert owns 36 of them and Pattison owns 19 under a contract with the city.
The glass and installation fees are expected to be about $12,500, while cleanup is pegged at $1,500, said communications advisor Kathy deJong.
RCMP officers are investigating and anybody who has information about the case is asked to contact them at 780-458-7700.
Bus shelters in Alberta are a common target for vandals. In one week last winter, the glass in 141 Edmonton bus shelters was smashed, totalling about $38,000, and last December, 23 bus shelters were shot in Fort McMurray.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
WEATHER
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
Freeland says feds' ability to spend 'not infinite' as Toronto requests more money
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the province of Ontario should be contributing more to the City of Toronto, amid requests from Canada's largest municipality for more money to help address its budgetary shortfall.
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school
New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
BREAKING | Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
‘Highly resistant’ gonorrhea on the rise in Canada, other countries: World Health Organization
Several countries, including Canada, are seeing a spike in cases of gonorrhea that are ‘highly resistant’ to existing treatments, according to the World Health Organization’s most recent guidance for testing for and diagnosing sexually transmitted infections.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
-
Calgarians find ways to beat the heat and enjoy a sunny summer day outdoors
As we near the end of July and the thermometer climbs above 30 C, many Calgarians are spending time outside but are also doing their best to do it smartly.
-
Province announces $68M in affordable housing grants for low income Albertans
Alberta's provincial government has announced $68 million in grants for affordable housing projects.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Sask. RCMP report surge in 'sextortion' cases
Saskatchewan RCMP say there has been a surge in reported extortion cases since the start of the year.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick
Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.
-
Sask. RCMP report surge in 'sextortion' cases
Saskatchewan RCMP say there has been a surge in reported extortion cases since the start of the year.
-
'A game changer': Saskatchewan's first water rescue and training centre opens
A ceremony in Echo Valley marked the opening of the first dedicated water rescue base and training centre in Saskatchewan for the members of the Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
-
Flooding leads to mandatory evacuations in South Shore of Nova Scotia
Residents and campers at a campground in Mahone Bay, N.S., have been forced to evacuate due to flooding damage.
-
Storm impacts rail services between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Following significant damage from Nova Scotia’s storm over the weekend, the only rail service connecting the province with the rest of Canada has been interrupted.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple people injured after Scarborough RT train separates, derails
Multiple people were injured on Line 3 Scarborough RT after the rear car was separated from the rest of a train and derailed on Monday night.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells Chow
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Montreal
-
Fuel truck crash in the Laurentians injures one man and causes fuel spill
A crash in the Laurentians involving a tanker truck carrying gasoline left one man seriously injured and sent fuel spilling across the road Monday.
-
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group asked for permission on Monday to appeal a Quebec Superior Court ruling that denied their request to suspend the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais region
Quebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
Ottawa
-
Here's when Ottawa's LRT is expected to start running again
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service for at least another week, as the investigation continues into a bearing-related issue on one train.
-
Opioid overdoses in Ottawa well above 2022 levels, police chief says
Opioid overdoses in Ottawa are on the rise, the city's police chief says, and officers have administered naloxone to dozens of people.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais region
Quebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
Kitchener
-
Here’s why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A driver has been charged following a crash near Erin, Ont. that claimed the life of a 31-year-old.
-
Mosquito pool in Brantford tests positive for West Nile
Health officials from Brantford are warning residents after mosquitoes collected from a residential neighbourhood tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing victim to death in Sudbury
The man responsible for a fatal stabbing in Sudbury in 2021 pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Starving bear in northwest Ont. was blinded in one eye, left to suffer
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry are asking the public for help in finding the person that wounded a bear and left it to suffer in northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'I keep getting bumped': Manitoba woman left waiting a week for surgery with broken leg
A Manitoba woman has been waiting for a week with a broken leg, waiting for surgery that remains out of reach, with no end in sight.
-
Liquor and Lotteries employees plan more strike walkouts this week: union
All unionized employees for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will once again be walking out this week as the union president said there is still no deal.
-
Airplane rolls over, lands upside down near Manitoba highway: RCMP
An airplane went into a ditch, rolled over and landed upside down near a Manitoba highway on Friday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
-
Horse's death at Vancouver's Deighton Cup under investigation, witness 'shocked' and 'horrified'
Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby is being marked by tragedy after one horse died during the event over the weekend.
-
Person stabbed in the face during fight in Chinatown, suspect arrested: VPD
A person was stabbed in the face during a fight in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington
A 33-year-old Victoria woman is dead after a rollover ATV crash on Mount Washington. First responders were called to a trail near Nordic Drive and the Strathcona Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
-
Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roof
Mounties have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Nanaimo after the pair drove off with a 75-inch television that was allegedly stolen from Walmart.
-
Man arrested in Parksville has died after 'serious injury': police watchdog
A man who was hospitalized with serious injuries after being arrested in Parksville, B.C., last week has died, according to the province’s police watchdog.