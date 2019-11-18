149 Street off Yellowhead trail at 'standstill' after train track gate arms break down
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 5:02PM MST
EDMONTON -- Significant traffic delays are expected at the train tracks on 149 Street, just north of Yellowhead Trail, after the gate arms stopped working, Edmonton police said.
Lanes on both directions are at a "standstill and there are significant traffic delays in the area," police said.
The delay is expected to last at least 90 minutes.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.