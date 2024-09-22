EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 149 Street reopens following serious collision: EPS

    Edmonton police reopened 149 Street Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. It had been closed due to a serious collision. (Photo: X/EdmontonPolice) Edmonton police reopened 149 Street Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. It had been closed due to a serious collision. (Photo: X/EdmontonPolice)
    Edmonton police have reopened 149 Street northbound and southbound following a serious collision that took place there early Sunday morning.

    Police originally closed the street from 103 Avenue to 106 Avenue early Sunday, but at 9:45 a.m., announced that the street has reopened.

