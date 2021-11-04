15-year-old girl in hospital after being struck by car in north Edmonton: EPS

EDMONTON -

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in north Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Police say the girl was walking her dog at around 8:35 a.m. when she was reportedly hit by a Mazda 3 while attempting to cross 95 Street at 176 Avenue.

She was treated by paramedics on scene and taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no marked crosswalk at the intersection, police noted.

Neither the 35-year-old driver of the car nor the dog were injured in the collision, police said.

The grey Mazda 3 sustained damage to its windshield and driver's side mirror.

Edmonton police asked motorists to avoid the area near Lago Lindo Elementary School while the EPS major collision unit investigated the incident.