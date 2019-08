A 15-year-old girl has been missing in Leduc since Saturday.

Cheyenne Bromley is described as white, 5'4", 145 pounds, and has long, black hair and hazel eyes, RCMP said. She might be wearing glasses and has a tattoo of a sailboat on her left forearm and a cross on her middle finger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.