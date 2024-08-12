EDMONTON
    • 15-year-old shot south of Edmonton, man charged with attempted murder

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.

    On Aug. 7, Maskwacis RCMP received a report of a shooting outside a home.

    When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old with gunshot injuries who was flown to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police. RCMP did not say what the victim's current condition is.

    A second person was also treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car, RCMP added.

    On Aug. 8, RCMP searched a Sherwood Park hotel room and arrested a 24-year-old man. Officers say they found a loaded semi-automatic rifle during the arrest.

    "We are thankful to the members of the public who came forward and provided crucial information that allowed us to quickly identify and locate this suspect," RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Mckay said in a news release.

    The 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and four weapons offences.

    He is in custody and is set to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Aug. 22.

