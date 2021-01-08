EDMONTON -- RCMP have recovered more than $150,000 in stolen property and arrested seven people after executing a search warrant in Leduc County.

On Jan. 5, officers, with the assistance of RCMP Air Services and the Police Dog Service, executed a search warrant on a property occupied by several known violent offenders.

During the search, RCMP found:

Stolen cheque books

A GMC Sierra Denali 2500 valued around $70,000

A Volvo semi-truck tractor stolen valued at $60,000

A 53 foot semi-trailer loaded with 460 tires valued at $27,249

Ammunition

Three firearm suppressors

A homemade Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

The Explosives Disposal Unit was able to safely destroy of the IED on scene.

The cheque books were stolen in various break-and-enters in the Leduc and Grande Prairie regions. The Volvo was stolen from the Parkland area and the semi-trailer had been reported stolen from Edmonton.

A total of 42 charges have been laid against the seven people arrested. More charges could be laid against them, according to RCMP.

Three of the people arrested were released on undertakings, promises to appear at court.

Tyler Jeremy Smith, 34, Warren Frederick Young, 45, Roseanna Quintal, 24, and Lindsay Dawn Gallie, 31, were released following interim release hearings.

All seven are scheduled to appear in a Leduc court on Jan. 28.