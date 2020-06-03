EDMONTON -- Strathcona County RCMP are investigating after someone broke into a school and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

RCMP believe sometime between May 16 and 17, one or more people drove to Fultonvale School on off-road vehicles, smashed about 30 windows around the building and got into the school.

A broken Chromebook was found outside the school, but police do not believe anything else was stolen.

A BB gun and pieces of asphalt may have been how the people broke the windows, according to RCMP.

Approximately $15,000 in damages was done to the school, police said.

RCMP say there have been no arrests, and no similar incidents in the area.

Strathcona County RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).