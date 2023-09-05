$15K worth of computers, accessories stolen from Edmonton-area school

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for two thieves who broke into a school twice in the past week.

The pair stole $15,000 worth of computers and accessories, RCMP said, when they broke into a school on 97 Avenue in the early hours of Aug. 31 and Sept. 4.

The thieves appear to be the same people in both break-and-enters, RCMP said.

Both suspects arrived on bikes and are described as male, possibly youth. One had a slim build and was wearing an Under Armour hoodie, a grey ball cap, black faded jeans and bright red running shoes. The other was tall with a slim build, wearing all black clothing, a red ball cap, red and black gloves, and carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.