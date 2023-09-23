16-year-old dead, 1 other injured in crash on Highway 16
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Highway 16 Saturday afternoon.
RCMP say a Toyota 4 Runner and a Volkswagen Passat crashed in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 around 1:20 p.m.
The 16-year-old driver of the Volkswagen, from Stony Plain, died.
The other driver suffered minor injuries. There were no other people involved in the crash.
Traffic in the area was rerouted until around 6 p.m.
RCMP are still investigating the cause of the collision.
