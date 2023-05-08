168 Street, 114 Avenue closed for crash investigation

A northwest Edmonton intersection is expected to be closed for several hours after a crash.

A southbound driver left the road at 168 Street and 114 Avenue, struck a chain link fence, and collided with a parked cement truck around 6 a.m., according to police.

They believe the 25-year-old man had a medical episode.

He was resuscitated on scene and rushed to hospital, police said.

The Major Collision Investigation Section was on scene as of 8:30 a.m.