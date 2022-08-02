'17 minutes that felt eternal': Hail storm damages dozens of cars on QEII

Gibran Marquez said he didn't know what to do when large hail smashed out the windows of the car he was in, wondering if a tornado was soon to enter the mix. Gibran Marquez said he didn't know what to do when large hail smashed out the windows of the car he was in, wondering if a tornado was soon to enter the mix.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island