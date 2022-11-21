17 properties in Edmonton area to be searched as part of 'property crime' investigation: police

Residents of a city about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton are being told to expect "heavy police presence" as multiple police agencies carry out more than a dozen search warrants over the next few days.

Seventeen search warrants will be executed in Camrose and the surrounding communities, with the work starting Monday, according to officials.

"There is no immediate risk to public safety," the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said in a statement.

The search warrants are related to an "ongoing property crime investigation," the Camrose Police Service said in a public notice.

As well, Edmonton Police Service and RCMP are involved in the case.

More details will not be shared until evidence is catalogued, ALERT said.