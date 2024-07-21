17-year-old Alta. stabbing victim dies

One of the teenage victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert, Alta., has died.

In a press release Sunday morning, RCMP confirmed that the 17-year-old, identified by CTV News as Jaeden Chaisson, died in hospital late Saturday afternoon.

Chaisson and a 13-year-old girl were found injured with multiple stab wounds at a home in St. Albert Thursday night.

In a Facebook message, Chaisson’s mother told CTV News that her daughter had only recently left the family home to move into her sister’s home in St. Albert.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the costs of Jaeden's funeral and a memorial.

"We want to give Jaeden the beautiful and dignified farewell she deserves," the GoFundMe said. "She touched so many lives, and we want to celebrate the impact she had on all of us."

On Saturday, 28-year-old Kaj Randall was arrested in connection to the stabbings. RCMP said he was known to the two girls.

Randall has been charged with first degree murder. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Stephanie Holmes