17-year-old boy in hospital after drive-by-shooting involving 3 teens in St. Albert

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by-shooting in St. Albert on Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 12:50 a.m. on Levasseur Road and Grandin Road.

RCMP said three teenagers in a car, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl, were followed by a white van with tinted windows after a "brief confrontation" on Grosvenor Blvd. earlier that night.

When the van pulled up beside them again, "gunshots were heard" and a 17-year-old boy was shot. The other two teens suffered minor injuries.

Mounties said the victims drove onto Hunchak Way to wait for paramedics, while the white van drove away west on Levasseur Road.

The boy who was shot was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries. He was undergoing surgery, RCMP said, but was expected to recover.

The other two teens were taken to hospital with minor injuries. All three were in stable condition Monday evening.

RCMP said they don't believe the shooting was targeted.

"This is as a result of an encounter that occurred nearby, close to the time that the ultimate shooting occurred," said RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

"We don't believe that these suspects, at this time, knew each other before that encounter."

Mounties are looking for area surveillance camera footage from the area between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. That includes the Grandin, Riel and Heritage Lakes subdivisions.

Anyone with information or footage can call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.p3tips.com.