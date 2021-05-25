Advertisement
17-year-old dead after rollover in Vegreville; RCMP investigation continues
Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 4:56PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A man from Edmonton is dead after a fatal single-vehicle rollover that occurred just after midnight on Saturday.
Vegreville RCMP responded to a call at 12:01 a.m. of a serious rollover between Range Road 142 and 141. The 17-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, according to RCMP. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the fatality continues, said RCMP.