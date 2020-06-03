Advertisement
17-year-old in hospital after west Edmonton shooting
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a man after a 17-year-old was shot in west Edmonton Tuesday evening.
At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded after gunshots were heard in the area of 154 Street and 84 Avenue.
Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles: a silver Kia sedan and a silver Pontiac sedan parked next to one another.
Police say as the Kia left the area, a man on foot nearby shot at the Pontiac. The Pontiac crashed into a tree, while the shooter ran away westbound.
The 17-year-old male driver of the Pontiac was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, said Police.
Officers are searching for the alleged shooter, who is described as a black man in his 20s, with a medium build, and long, wavy hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).