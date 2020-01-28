EDMONTON -- Charges are anticipated against a 22-year-old driver after a 17-year-old girl was struck and killed in central Alberta.

Mounties were called to the O'Chiese First Nation after a pedestrian crash just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The girl was taken to hospital with critical injuries, RCMP said. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The female driver was arrested on scene and charges are anticipated, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.