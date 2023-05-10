170 Street to be closed over the weekend for installation of new pedestrian bridge

A pedestrian bridge that will be erected across 170 Street near 90 Avenue in Edmonton (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton). A pedestrian bridge that will be erected across 170 Street near 90 Avenue in Edmonton (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island