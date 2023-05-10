170 Street to be closed over the weekend for installation of new pedestrian bridge

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, 170 Street from 87 Avenue to 90 Avenue, including the shared pathway, will be closed while crews install the 170 Street pedestrian bridge.

The road will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. for morning commuters.

The shared pathway and the West Edmonton Mall parking lot ramps along 170 Street will remain closed until this summer.

Construction on the pedestrian bridge started in late 2021 and is expected to be complete this summer.