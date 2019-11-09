EDMONTON -- Edmontonians woke up to a blanket of snow Saturday morning as a winter storm rolled through the city.

Rain on Friday evening, coupled with the city’s first major snowfall, created treacherous driving conditions around the city.

A total of six millimetres of rain fell late evening Friday, before transitioning to snow overnight and into Saturday morning.

There were reports that some parts of Edmonton received between seven and 13 cm of snow by 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

From 7 p.m. Friday to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, EPS received reports of 176 collisions. The majority, 139, involved property damage.

Twenty-four others were hit-and-runs and 13 collisions resulted in injury.

Snow blanketed Edmonton Saturday as a winter storm impacted the city.

More snow on the way

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Edmonton along with various regions across Alberta.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected in some areas before it tapers off Sunday.

