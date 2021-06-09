EDMONTON -- Over 500 Edmontonians craving authentic Montreal bagels and smoked salmon got their fill while also supporting a local Jewish youth organization.

Vehicles started lining up in west Edmonton before 5 p.m. Tuesday with customers eager to pick up their orders.

“BBYO Bagels for Breakfast is a fundraiser for B’nai B’rith youth,” said fundraising chair Tamara Vineberg.

“It’s to support youth leadership and lower costs for Jewish youth programming.”

The bagels from St. Viateur, a popular Montreal bakery, were flown to Edmonton on Tuesday.

The smoked salmon came from Sgambaro’s, and Edmonton-based seafood business.

The Jewish youth group selling the food raised more than $14,000 this year.

In total more than 17,000 bagels and 292 packages of smoked salmon were purchased.

Organizers say this is a record amount of bagels shipped from Montreal to Edmonton at one time.​