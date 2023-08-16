18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police

Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.

On Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a home in the area of 130 Avenue and 105 Street for an 18-month-old girl who was reportedly in medical distress.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are calling the circumstances of her death suspicious and the case has been assigned to the homicide unit.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the death of the girl is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.