EDMONTON -- An 18 year old was arrested after a hit-and-run in Meridian Beach southwest of Edmonton on June 18.

According to Rimbey RCMP, the young man was driving carelessly shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday. A 54-year-old man tried to stop him by reaching through the passenger-side window of the vehicle. The driver drove away, dragging the pedestrian along until he fell out.

The pedestrian was air lifted to a Calgary hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver will be charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision, causing bodily harm and driving without a license.

Mounties said the investigation is ongoing but no updates will be provided.