18-year-old in stable condition after motorcycle crash west of Edmonton: STARS

STARS took a young motorcycle crash victim to hospital from a scene north of Stony Plain Monday evening.

The crash at Highway 79 and Township Road 534, near Muir Lake School, was reported just before 6 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.

According to STARS, the victim was an 18-year-old male.

He was reportedly in stable condition at the University of Alberta Hospital.