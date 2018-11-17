

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Over a period of three days, Grande Prairie RCMP charged 19 men with paying for sexual services.

The arrests followed a multi-day enforcement operation that RMCP said was spurred by community concerns about activities happening downtown.

Police said the 19 men, between 23 and 69 years of age, were charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

“Sexual services for consideration” is defined by the federal government as an agreement for a service in return for a monetary or other kind of payment, including drugs and alcohol.

Four of the men face other charges including possession of a controlled substance, drugs for the purposes of trafficking, and a prohibited weapon.

A total of 34 charges were laid.

“Workers in the sex trade industry represent a vulnerable sector of society. Many sex workers suffer from addiction, mental health issues, and were victimized prior to entering the sex trade and are exploited,” said Supt. Don McKenna, officer in charge of the Grande Prairie detachment.

“Police will continue to work with partners such as the PACE Sexual Assault Centre that offers a First Time Offender Prostitution Awareness Program, to protect this vulnerable population.”