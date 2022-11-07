19-year-old killed in Samson Cree Nation homicide

RCMP responded to a gun complaint in the Samson Cree Nation townsite Saturday morning to find a seriously injured 19-year-old who later died.

At 4:22 a.m., officers responded to the report of gunshots and located the man with serious injuries. Mounties performed CPR until paramedics arrived, who declared that the victim had died.

On Monday evening, police identified the man as Riley Evan Bull, a Maskwacis resident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Samson Cree Nation is one of four First Nations in the area of Maskwacis and is around 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.