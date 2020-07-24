EDMONTON -- The 19-year-old man who died at a southwest Edmonton party last week was shot to death, police have revealed.

Following an autopsy, Edmonton Police Service identified the victim on Friday as Wael Osman.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Osman was dead when police arrived at a home near 184 Street and 8 Avenue in the early hours of July 17.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Osman's death is the city's 11th homicide of the year.