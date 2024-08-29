EDMONTON
    • 19-year-old woman fatally stabbed in northern Alberta: RCMP

    A young woman is dead after a stabbing in Fox Lake, Alta.

    Police received a weapons complaint at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the Fox Lake Nursing Station where a 19-year-old woman was being treated for "injuries consistent with a stab wound."

    "Despite life saving efforts by medical staff, the female succumbed to her injuries. The matter was deemed a homicide and RCMP Major Crimes took carriage of the investigation," Mounties said in a news release.

    A 19-year-old Fox Lake man was subsequently arrested and charged with manslaughter.

    He will appear in court on Sept. 10 in Fort Vermillion.

    Fox Lake is one of the communities that makes up the Little Red River Cree Nation more than 600 kilometres north of Edmonton.

