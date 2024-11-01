19-year-old woman hurt in hit-and-run crash northwest of Edmonton

A 19-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash northwest of Edmonton last week.

She was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 52 Avenue and 47 Street in the Town of Whitecourt on Thursday, Oct. 24 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

A coworker took her to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said. She has since been released.

The suspect is a 16- to 18-year-old boy with light skin and brown hair, police said. He was wearing a grey shirt and a hat at the time.

He was driving a newer gold Ford Escape.

Police are searching for witnesses and asking for dash cam footage from the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Whitecourt RCMP at 780-778-5454.