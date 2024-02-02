19-year-old woman shot by Edmonton police had a knife: ASIRT

A 19-year-old woman who was shot by police last month had a knife, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says.

Edmonton Police Service officers were called to a family dispute at a home at 64 Avenue and 172 Street NW on Jan. 23 shortly before 6 p.m.

They were responding to a complaint about a disturbance and threats involving a 19-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl.

According to ASIRT, the officers upon arrival were confronted by the woman, who had a knife.

Police used a stun gun before shooting the woman, ASIRT says.

She was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

No one else was injured.

ASIRT is now investigating the use of force by the officers.

It is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 780-644-1483.

ASIRT is called to investigate incidents involving Alberta police officers that result in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police misconduct.

EPS continues to investigate the initial report of a disturbance and threats.