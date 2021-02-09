EDMONTON -- Alberta reported just 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 12 more deaths, including the ninth death of an Albertan under the age of 30.

The young adult was a woman who lived in the central medical zone. Officials said she had no known comorbidities.

In total, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced on Tuesday 12 deaths reported within the last 24 hours to Alberta Health Services. Other victims ranged in age from 50s to 90s across multiple regions.

The province has a positivity rate of 3.2 per cent after labs conducted just over 7,000 tests the day before.

A daily case count hasn't been lower than 195 since Oct. 7, when Alberta reported 143 new cases.

She said cases in school-aged children continue to trend down. Infections have been found in about 13 per cent of schools in the province since in-person classes resumed Jan. 11, and accounted for 866 cases in those four weeks. Prior to that week, daily case counts in Albertans aged five to 19 numbered 131 on average. One week ago, Hinshaw said, they numbered 58 per day on average.

There are 427 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 78 Albertans who are in ICUs.

The number of variant cases rose by one on Tuesday, with the finding of another B.1.1.7 strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Alberta announced 269 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the first day of Stage 1 of the province's reopening plan.

The provincial positivity rate sits at 4.3 per cent and reproductive (R) value at 0.8.

There are 432 Albertans in hospital with the disease, including 76 who are in ICUs.

Hinshaw also announced on Monday 25 more cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

For just under half of the 96 cases of this strain Alberta has found, contact tracers have not been able to find an original source of transmission.

Alberta's top doctor has said she is concerned about the potential threat posed by the coronavirus mutations, but that "it's not inevitable that the variant strain would become the dominant strain."

"It really depends," she said, "on all of us and continuing to work together to prevent the spread."

More than 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province as of Feb. 7. That includes double doses given to some 29,000 Albertans who have been fully immunized.