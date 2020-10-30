EDMONTON -- Police believe they have found the man who broke into an apartment 26 years ago and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.

Dean Walter Moore, 47, was arrested by Medicine Hat police on Oct. 27 after the cold case was reviewed earlier in the year.

Additional DNA testing of evidence from the 1994 crime matched with Moore, a convicted offender whose DNA had been indexed in the National DNA Data Bank.

Moore is charged with house breaking with intent, sexual assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, and theft under $5,000.

He would have been about 21 years old on Nov. 26, 1994, when a woman in her late 20s reported being assaulted in her Callingwood apartment.

She told police she had been asleep when the armed intruder broke in and tied her up. After she left, she was able to free herself.

The case was identified as potentially solvable when in 2016 the Edmonton Police Service’s sexual assault section reviewed cold cases and created a special investigative unit to look into historical crimes.