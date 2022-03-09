19th and 20th century vehicles parked at Royal Alberta Museum

The Reynolds-Alberta Museum and Remington Carriage Museum have loaned 12 vehicles from the 19th and 20th centuries to the Royal Alberta Museum.

“We’re really excited to showcase some of the artifacts that are held at some of our other historic sites across the province as well as some of our own,” Meaghan Patterson, executive director for RAM, said.

The exhibition’s called "DRIVE: Reimagining the Ride," and it’s intended to encourage Albertans to think outside the box and explore similarities and differences between vehicles of different eras.

“It is about how transportation has changed over time,” Patterson added.

The 1,100-square metre feature gallery will include creative adaptations of vehicles: a nanook solar-powered speedster, an amphicar that moves both on land and in water, and a Bricklin SV-1 sportscar.

“DRIVE: Reimagining the Ride takes visitors on a journey through the human need to move, to innovate, to make mistakes and try new approaches,” said Ron Orr, minister of culture and status of women, in a statement announcing the show.

The hope is that visitors learn about the imaginative minds of inventors and designers through the ages.

There will also be a "Tinker Garage" at the exhibition, a place where people can participate in hands-on explorations through a different themed activity each month.

Visitors may also receive a coupon for free admission to the Reynolds-Alberta Museum until May 15.

DRIVE will be open to visitors until April 30, 2023.

To get tickets, click here.