$1B in capital, 13K jobs: Edmonton's 2021 construction season by the numbers

More than $1 billion was put toward 275 projects over the 2021 construction season, according to the City of Edmonton.

“From roads to pathways, firehalls to public transportation, 2021 was the largest capital project season in several years,” Deputy City Manager Adam Laughlin said in a release. “As of late November, we’re pleased to report that 92 per cent of our projects remain on budget, and close to 80 per cent are on or ahead of schedule.”

A major area of focus has been affordable housing. The city says homes have been created for at least 210 people through its partnership with Homeward Trust.

Other completed projects include three trail renewals, four neighbourhood renewals, eight park projects, and 10 playgrounds.

The city says the capital projects employed more than 13,000 workers, and 300 locally owned companies.

In an announcement, the city noted construction season never really ends in Edmonton – work will continue on projects such as the Warehouse Campus Park, trail and park renewals, neighbourhood renewal, and transportation projects.